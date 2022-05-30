Arsenal report: Transfer insider reveals Victor Osimhen move status

Arsenal are not in talks with Napoli over a potential deal for Victor Osimhen, a prominent transfer insider has revealed.

Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside (opens in new tab) that there are not currently any discussions taking place between the two clubs. Arsenal (opens in new tab) allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barcelona (opens in new tab) in January, while Alex Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are out of contract at the end of next month.

The Gunners are increasingly hopeful that Nketiah will put pen to paper on an extension, but Lacazette is expected to depart. That leaves Arsenal short of options in attack, with Arteta currently on the lookout for a new centre-forward.

(Image credit: Getty)

Gabriel Jesus (opens in new tab) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are two players who have been mentioned in relation to Arsenal's striker hunt. Reports last week stated that Arsenal were also keeping tabs on Alvaro Morata (opens in new tab), who is thought toe be a target for Barcelona.

Osimhen is another forward who has attracted the attention of the Gunners after a fine season in Serie A. The Nigeria international scored 18 goals for Napoli (opens in new tab) in all competitions despite missing a chunk of the season with injury.

However, Romano has revealed there is no truth to rumours that suggest Arsenal have opened talks with Napoli.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Italian outfit value the striker at £85m and are not willing to consider letting him go for a smaller sum. That would price Arsenal out of a move for a player who is relatively untested at the very highest level. Osimhen is under contract at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona until 2025, so Napoli are under no pressure to cash in.

Jesus would be a much cheaper alternative, with Manchester City (opens in new tab) supposedly willing to listen to offers of around £50m.

Arsenal are also mulling over an offer for Jesus's team-mate, Oleksandr Zinchenko (opens in new tab), who could be open to a move to the Emirates Stadium in a bid to play more regular minutes.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal have been linked with one Borussia Dortmund star whose contract is up in 2023 – and he doesn't look likely to renew.

The rumour mill is going into overdrive over who Arsenal will bring in to fill the centre-forward spot in the team next season. Tammy Abraham has been heavily linked since last summer with those whispers refusing to go away, Ivan Toney has entered the frame as an option, while "the new Thierry Henry" has been touted.

Gabriel Jesus is a big rumour doing the rounds right now, as is Darwin Nunez, who Manchester United are reportedly closer to signing. Another Brazilian wonderkid is also apparently in talks.