Arsenal report: 'The next Jude Bellingham' to choose between Gunners and Barcelona

Arsenal are looking to snatch "the next Jude Bellingham" from under Barcelona's noses this summer.

The Gunners are set for a busy summer of transfer activity with two deals close to completion already, less than a week after the end of the season. Contract rebel Eddie Nketiah is believed to have changed his mind on leaving the club, according to the Mail.

Brazilian youngster Marquinhos also seems to be on the horizon, too, and could join for just £3m – though this might just be the start when it comes to signing young talents this summer.

Spanish outlet Sport say that both Arsenal and Barcelona are battling for Aston Villa star Carney Chukwuemeka.

Though Arsenal are heavily linked with a move for Leicester City man Youri Tielemans at the moment, Chukwuemeka has just 13 months remaining on his current contract and plans to tie him down for longer have so far stalled. The Gunners face competition for his signature but having such a great track record of developing young stars will no doubt aid their efforts.

The Mail have reported that Borussia Dortmund are another side interested in the Austrian-born schemer, viewing him as a potential successor to Jude Bellingham in their side – who also moved to the Bundesliga from the Midlands as a teenager.

Arsenal's main target this summer is believed to be a striker – though full-back cover and another midfielder to compete for a spot in Mikel Arteta's 4-3-3 seem high on the agenda, too.

It seems as if the north Londoners will be looking at older age profiles this summer, after going on a transfer spree at the start of the last campaign that focused on profiles under the age of 23.

