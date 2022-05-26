Arsenal report: 'The next Jude Bellingham' to choose between Gunners and Barcelona
By Mark White published
Arsenal are in the running for a midfielder described as "the next Jude Bellingham" – and they could slog it out with Barcelona for his signature
Arsenal are looking to snatch "the next Jude Bellingham" from under Barcelona's noses this summer.
The Gunners are set for a busy summer of transfer activity with two deals close to completion already, less than a week after the end of the season. Contract rebel Eddie Nketiah is believed to have changed his mind on leaving the club, according to the Mail.
Brazilian youngster Marquinhos also seems to be on the horizon, too, and could join for just £3m – though this might just be the start when it comes to signing young talents this summer.
Spanish outlet Sport say that both Arsenal and Barcelona are battling for Aston Villa star Carney Chukwuemeka.
Though Arsenal are heavily linked with a move for Leicester City man Youri Tielemans at the moment, Chukwuemeka has just 13 months remaining on his current contract and plans to tie him down for longer have so far stalled. The Gunners face competition for his signature but having such a great track record of developing young stars will no doubt aid their efforts.
The Mail have reported that Borussia Dortmund are another side interested in the Austrian-born schemer, viewing him as a potential successor to Jude Bellingham in their side – who also moved to the Bundesliga from the Midlands as a teenager.
Arsenal's main target this summer is believed to be a striker – though full-back cover and another midfielder to compete for a spot in Mikel Arteta's 4-3-3 seem high on the agenda, too.
It seems as if the north Londoners will be looking at older age profiles this summer, after going on a transfer spree at the start of the last campaign that focused on profiles under the age of 23.
Arsenal have been linked with one Borussia Dortmund star whose contract is up in 2023 – and he doesn't look likely to renew.
The rumour mill is going into overdrive over who Arsenal will bring in to fill the centre-forward spot in the team next season. Tammy Abraham has been heavily linked since last summer with those whispers refusing to go away, Ivan Toney has entered the frame as an option, while "the new Thierry Henry" has been touted.
Gabriel Jesus is a big rumour doing the rounds right now, as is Darwin Nunez, who Manchester United are reportedly closer to signing. Another Brazilian wonderkid is also apparently in talks.
