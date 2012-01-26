Arsenal exit a no-go for Rosicky

The Czech Republic international has been dogged by injuries over the last two years, but due to a mounting injury crisis has recently enjoyed a run in the first team.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, Fulham, Olympiakos, Galatasaray and Wolfsburg have all been credited with an interest in the midfielder.

However, Pavel Paska, the 31-year-old's agent, has claimed that the Gunners are considering offering Rosicky a new contract, with a decision set to be made next month.

"It was a good discussion, like it always is with Mr Wenger," Paska told Czech news agency CTK.

"We have outlined our ideas and Arsenal their ideas. We have exchanged some pieces of information and agreed on making the final decision on February 15.

"Everything is wide open. Naturally, I have talked with Tomas and know his wishes, but until the next talks with Arsenal we will not reveal our cards.

"I would not like to speculate [on Rosicky's future] but people at Arsenal have hinted that they would be interested in Tomas carrying on there.

"But we will have to wait and see until the middle of February how things unfold."



ByBen McAleer