Arsenal eyeing cheaper alternative to Viktor Gyokeres: report

Arsenal and their hunt for a reliable goalscorer up front has been a consistent theme of Mikel Arteta's reign so far after dismissing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the team back in 2022.

The Gunners have been reliant on both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz over recent years who, despite their undoubtedly respective talent, have struggled to provide a consistent stream of goals at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's side currently sit seventh in the Premier League for goals scored this season after a relatively difficult start to the campaign as links to attacking targets begin to heat up. But that could be set to change, as Arsenal target a cheaper alternative to Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal eyeing cheaper alternative to Viktor Gyokeres

Sporting striker Victor Gyokeres (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have been perennially linked to Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres - who ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now - ever since the Swede broke onto the scene with his remarkable performances in Portugal.

The towering 26-year-old provides the pace, power and lethal finishing ability Mikel Arteta is believed to demand from his strikers in order to help Bukayo Saka shoulder the productive burden across the front line.

Mateo Retegui running in Italy's match against Ukraine (Image credit: Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

However, according to reports from CaughtOffside, Arsenal could be set to move for a cheaper alternative amid growing interest surrounding Gyokeres ahead of the January window.

The report claims that Arsenal are closely monitoring Italian striker Mateo Retegui following a blistering start to the Serie A campaign with Atalanta.

The 25-year-old is expected to cost around €50 million and could be signed as early as January, having racked up 11 goals and three assists in just 12 league appearances this season.

The Argentinian-born Italy international is averaging over a goal every three games across his career, while his towering frame and tidy technical ability have made him a perfect fit for the latest trend of powerful Premier League strikers.

The Gunners have had a comparatively difficult start to the season following two years of pushing Manchester City in close title battles and currently sit fourth, nine points behind league leaders Liverpool.

However, Arteta's side have battled against piling injuries and a remarkably tough run of fixtures, suggesting that performances are likely to return to the elite levels the side has become synonymous with over recent years.