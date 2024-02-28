Arsenal’s four-man striker shortlist revealed as Gabriel Jesus injury problem persists: report

Arsenal will look to bolster their striker corps this summer as the club look to manage Gabriel Jesus’ persistent knee issues through to the end of the season.

With 12 games of the Premier League remaining, the Gunners sit third in the table, a point behind defending champions Manchester City and two off leaders Liverpool. Mikel Arteta’s side are also chasing their first Champions League title, but must overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Porto if they are to progress to the quarter-finals.

With Arsenal somewhat thin in the striking positions, the fitness of Jesus will be key, with club medics not taking any risks regarding his workload regarding his ongoing knee issue.

Gabriel Jesus has been restricted by injuries this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fluid on the knee has restricted the Brazil international to just 13 Premier League starts this season, meaning the Gunners will look to add another centre-forward to their squad in the summer.

According to the Mail, a four-man shortlist has been drawn up, consisting of Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen of Napoli, Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee and former Coventry City forward Viktor Gyokeres, who is now at Sporting.

Each of these four in-demand strikers would come with a hefty price tag, with Arsenal also said to be looking at signing a new central midfielder and another out-and-out winger as Arteta’s summer shopping list takes shape.

