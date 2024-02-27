Liverpool are targeting 'the next Javier Mascherano' - who has already embarrassed Arsenal this season: report

Liverpool are looking at bringing a player compared to Javier Mascherano to Anfield, following a superhuman performance against Arsenal.

The Reds brought in four new midfielders last summer, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch all joining as options at No.8 – while Japanese destroyer Wataru Endo signed to strengthen the side at No.6.

The 31-year-old has impressed, particularly in the recent League Cup final, where he was tipped for a big deal by outgoing boss Jurgen Klopp – but may still have to fight for his place next season, with a longer-term 'Mascherano-type' defensive midfielder potentially being lined up.

Wataru Endo has been solid for the Reds (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Portuguese outlet O Jogo via Sport Witness have claimed that Porto star Alan Varela is being scouted by Liverpool ahead of a potential summer move, with the 22-year-old Argentine having a €70 million release clause.

A diminutive midfielder in the style of a classic Argentinian 'No.5', Varela was responsible for a superb all-action performance against Arsenal in the last-16 of the Champions League, nullifying the Gunners' attacking stars in Sergio Conceicao's well-drilled midblock – in a fixture that Mikel Arteta's side were expected to win comfortably.

According to South American outlet Bolavip, Manchester City are also interested – but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that there's nothing concrete between Varela and any side yet.

Varela was excellent against Arsenal recently (Image credit: Pedro Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

“There have been reports doing the rounds of several top teams scouting Varela, including Manchester City, but for now my understanding is that it is just normal scouting activity, and nothing more advanced than that,“ Romano said in a recent Daily Briefing, noting the young star's standout display in the Champions League.

“Many clubs are sending scouts to follow the 22-year-old midfielder as he’s been excellent for Porto in recent months.”

While some sources have suggested a bidding war could well kick off, Varela's buyout option means that Liverpool and City may well just have to trigger a move by matching the desired figure that Porto want for their star.

Manchester City are interested in Varela, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’m also told he has €70m release clause into his contract, and we know how difficult is to negotiate with Portuguese clubs, so this could be a difficult deal if any suitors come forward in the summer.”

Varela is worth €14m, according to Transfermarkt.

