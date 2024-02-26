Arsenal star pushing for exit, despite title challenge: report

Arsenal are flying in the league – but one star is pushing for an exit, as Gunners chiefs look to replace him.

Mikel Arteta saw his side thrash another Premier League opponent at the weekend, as Newcastle United were torn apart 4-1 for Arsenal's sixth league win on the bounce. In the last three games, the North Londoners have scored 15.

But while Arsenal are in a rich vein of form right now and starting to click in the second half of the season, fewer changes are being made by Arteta from game to game, as he relies on the same core, who have all come good at once.

Arsenal are playing well at the moment (Image credit: Getty Images)

A report from Football Transfers has claimed that Arsenal are looking towards Ajax star Diant Ramaj as David Raya's new understudy, with CaughtOffside calling current No.2 Aaron Ramsdale “unhappy” at his situation.

Ramsdale signed a new long-term deal last summer after a phenomenal season in which he had been integral to his side's title challenge – only to be usurped by Raya during an international tournament year. Ramsdale looked very nervous in his one Premier League appearance since his dropping – an away win against Brentford, where the on-loan Raya was ineligible – while HITC have linked Chelsea with a move for the England No.1.

Arteta was unwilling to sanction a move for Ramsdale midseason, however, and while it's assumed by many that the England international will seek pastures new next term, there's no guarantee that he will actually leave.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is pushing to leave the club, according to reports (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal bought Ramsdale for around £30 million, following successive relegations with Sheffield United and Bournemouth but it's thought that the Gunners now value him far higher than the fee they paid for him.

Ramsdale is worth €28m, according to Transfermarkt.

