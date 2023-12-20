Arsenal handed Ivan Toney boost, with Brentford admitting striker will move 'very shortly'

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a transfer for Ivan Toney over the past six months, and now Brentford have admitted the Englishman could leave the club in the near future.

Despite sitting top of the Premier League, Arsenal's strikers have struggled for goals somewhat this term, with Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus managing just eight strikes between them.

Pundits such as Roy Keane have suggested that Arsenal need a more prolific striker if they want to sustain their title challenge this season, and Ivan Toney has been the main name linked with the Gunners, the Englishman seemingly top of their shortlist.

Jesus and Nketiah might have to make way for Toney (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Brentford technical director Lee Dykes has suggested that the 27-year-old could well be heading for the exit door in January - but only if a suitable offer is made.

"I am so excited for Ivan to come back because I see him out there in training and he is some player; it looks like he’s never been away," Dykes told Brentford's website. "There’s a real ambition from him and I can see in his eyes that he’s going to be better than he’s ever been; I really believe that will be the case.

"Yes, there will be lots of interest in Ivan in January. Naturally, there should be. He was the third-highest Premier League goalscorer last season - one of them [Harry Kane] has gone to Germany now, so he’s up there as one of the best strikers in the division. He is in the top five in the world, in my opinion.

Toney will return to football next month (Image credit: Getty Images)

"So there should be interest, and maybe the time comes very shortly that Ivan moves on to another club. But they will have to pay a decent transfer fee to acquire his services because he is some talent."

Toney is allowed to return to competitive action on January 17, 2024, following his eight-month ban from football due to 232 breaches of FA's betting rules. He has been training with Brentford and playing in behind-close-doors friendlies in the meantime, though, keeping sharp to come back in prolific form.

Toney is expected to cost close to £80m. He still has 18 months remaining on his contract.

