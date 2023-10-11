'Arsenal can win the league, but...': Roy Keane explains what the Gunners need to topple Manchester City

Roy Keane believes that Arsenal are capable of winning the Premier League after beating Manchester City on Sunday, but has highlighted the key area where they need to strengthen if they're to succeed.

While Mikel Arteta heavily strengthened his Arsenal squad in the summer, Keane believes that an out-and-out goalscorer is essential for their title challenge.

Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus have led the line for the Gunners this season, but just three league goals between them after eight games isn't enough for the former Manchester United captain.

Martinelli scored the only goal of the game against City on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Arsenal can win the league, but they would need that striker," Keane said on the Stick to Football podcast. "It’s great when you’re watching a team that can play, that is good in possession, but also physically strong. We’ve seen [Manchester] City over the last few years, they’ve got bigger – obviously set pieces are huge.

“We’ve seen players [this season] come off the bench for Arsenal, they are big, strong, physical players which can get you over the line in tight games.”

Keane isn't entirely convinced Nketiah or Jesus will help Arsenal win the league (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Arsenal have finally beaten Manchester City in the Premier League for the first time since December 2015, after picking up just two draws in a run of 15 games without a win, Keane certainly isn't writing Pep Guardiola's side off just yet.

“City are obviously having a difficult spell. It was a poor game against Arsenal – cagey, I thought it was really poor quality but it was edgy. I certainly won’t be writing Man City off – when you look at the two league games last year, Man City were so far ahead so there’s definitely been progress for Arsenal.

VIDEO: How Arsenal FINALLY Beat Manchester City At Their Own Game

I wouldn’t change my mind in terms of who I think will win the league – it’ll be Man City.

“You look at the last time they played Arsenal in the Community Shield – obviously some class it as a friendly, but they won that game. That will only give Arsenal that bit of confidence and belief. They won it without Saka, who’s a huge player up front. City were missing a lot of players. A few years ago we watched City vs Manchester United at Old Trafford in the derby, and we [United] wrote off City. I’ll never make that mistake again.”

