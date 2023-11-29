Ivan Toney chooses between Arsenal and Chelsea - which will send shockwaves through Premier League: report

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Ivan Toney, Arsenal and Chelsea target, has been the subject of much transfer speculation - but it seems he's finally made his decision

Arsenal and Chelsea target Ivan Toney in action for Brentford against Nottingham Forest in April 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ivan Toney has decided which club out of Arsenal and Chelsea that he would prefer to join in January.

The Brentford striker is currently serving the final few months of his gambling ban, but is back in training with the west London side. Plenty of speculation remains surrounding his future, however, with Toney's contract set to expire in June 2025.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have shown interest in signing him in January in recent months, as they both search for a goalscorer to address their issues in front of goals. Toney is a proven finisher in the Premier League, having bagged 32 goals in the top flight in the past two seasons. 

Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates by putting his fingers to his ears after scoring his team's winning goal in the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Toney has made up his mind over who he would prefer signing for  (Image credit: Alex Livesey / Getty Images)

But according to Fabrizio Romano, Ivan Toney would prefer to join Arsenal over Chelsea in January, with a move certainly possible. Though a hefty price tag is required to prise Toney away from Brentford in the window winter, the fact he'll have just 18 months remaining on his contract could force their hand. 

Romano also suggests that Chelsea aren't settled on pursuing Toney anyway, with the striker's age a problem. Still only 27, the Blues have reportedly employed an under-25 transfer policy. 

“For Arsenal I would include Ivan Toney, because he’s another possibility for Arsenal,” Romano said. 

Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Arsenal FC at Gtech Community Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Jesus' position could be under threat (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He’s also on the list of Chelsea, but Chelsea are not 100% convinced about Toney. Also, from what I am hearing, the player’s idea is more on Arsenal."

That doesn't mean a deal is a foregone conclusion, however. The Gunners will still have to match Brentford's £60m-plus demands for the England international, which is a considerable outlay for someone who hasn't kicked a ball competitively in eight months.

What's more, Arsenal have FFP considerations this January, having spent over £200m in the summer. Quite simply, they might not even be able to afford that price tag. Regardless, Toney is reportedly more in favour of a move to the Emirates Stadium, which could spell trouble for the rest of the Premier League. 

