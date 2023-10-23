Arsenal have plan to beat Liverpool to signing of Brazilian sensation: report

Arsenal are prepared to sell two first-team players to fund a bid for Fluminense youngster Andre and pip Liverpool to his signature, according to reports.

Interest in the 22-year-old has steadily grown since he burst into the senior side at the Brazilian club three years ago.

Andre has already made 158 appearances for Fluminense, despite his youth, and won the Brazilian top-flight’s ‘Best Newcomer’ award in 2021 before being named in the team of the year last term.

Andre is a wanted man (Image credit: Getty Images)

His recent form saw the defensive midfielder earn his first competitive cap for Brazil during the October international break, when he came off the bench in a 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with Venezuela.

Andre’s growth has caught the eye of both Liverpool and Arsenal, Fichajes reports, with the north London side determined to beat their rivals to his signing.

VIDEO: How Arsenal FINALLY Beat Manchester City At Their Own Game

To do so, the Gunners are prepared to sell two players in January to fund a bid and free up space in their squad.

According to Football Insider, the unfortunate pair could be Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

Could Partey's time be up at the Emirates? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Brazilian is expected to cost around £35 million after he helped send Fluminense to the Copa Libertadores final, where they will face Boca Juniors on 4 November.

The Rio de Janeiro club could consider a sale once that tournament is over, making a January move look possible.

Liverpool could also come into the equation in the mid-season window after being linked with the youngster.

Andre has a contract to December 2026 with Fluminense and is valued by Transfermarkt at €15m (£13m).

He has made 50 appearances in all competitions in the 2023 season, scoring one goal.

Fluminense are currently ninth in the Braisileiro Serie A standings, 17 points behind leaders Botafogo.

But they are one game away from winning the Copa Libertadores for the first time in their history, having once finished as runners-up before in 2008.

More Arsenal stories

Declan Rice has exclusively revealed to FourFourTwo why he chose to sign for Arsenal this summer.

FFT also caught up with former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey, who explained why he turned down a move to the Saudi Pro League in favour of re-joining Cardiff City.

Meanwhile, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has said that leaving Real Madrid was the "best decision" he could have made for his career.