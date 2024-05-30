Arsenal in conflict with club legend Thierry Henry, over upcoming Olympics

By
published

Thierry Henry is Arsenal's greatest-ever player - but the pair are at odds over the Olympics in Paris this summer

Thierry Henry looks on
France Under-23s head coach Thierry Henry has suffered a huge blow (Image credit: Alamy)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry’s preparations for the Olympic Games has faced a setback.

Le Parisien state that the France Under-23s coach has seen a huge blow to his chances of winning gold at the forthcoming tournament – as Henry's former employers have told him they would not release William Saliba to represent his nation at the tournament.

