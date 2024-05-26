Manchester United and Arsenal on alert as Barcelona star is put up for sale: report

Manchester United and Arsenal are on alert after Barcelona reportedly put one of their star forwards up for sale ahead of the summer transfer window.

United and Arsenal are both in the market for attacking players this summer as they prepare to challenge champions Manchester City in the Premier League next term.

Barcelona attacker Raphinha is a proven Premier League player, having spent time at Leeds United prior to his move to the Catalan club, and the Brazilian is understood to be admired by United, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Raphinha in action for Barcelona. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Barcelona-based outlet SPORT, the Blaugrana are ready to sell Raphinha to fund a move for Athletic Club's highly-rated forward Nico Williams.

Raphinha has had mixed reviews in his two seasons at Barcelona and in order to strengthen this summer, the Catalan club are seemingly prepared to sell the Brazilian back to the Premier League.

The winger, who has scored 20 goals in 87 appearances for Barcelona, is under contract at the La Liga giants until 2027.

Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick is expected to take over at Barcelona this summer after Xavi's departure, but the German is understood to have been told that player sales will be needed due to the club's delicate financial situation.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In FourFourTwo's view, it looks like Raphinha may well leave Barcelona and the Brazilian would be an exciting addition at United, Arsenal or Spurs. He is already proven in the Premier League and would therefore command a decent fee, so a return to England could well be on the cards this summer.

More transfer stories

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes clears up exit rumours ahead of FA Cup final

Tottenham set to move for in-demand Brazilian striker in £60 million deal: report

Liverpool face deadline as they consider €60m swoop: report