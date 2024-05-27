Newcastle United stance on Arsenal transfer raid for Aaron Ramsdale as alternative found

Newcastle United are looking for a new goalkeeper to compete with Nick Pope but Giorgi Mamardashvili is preferred to Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale salutes the Arsenal fans
Aaron Ramsdale has been in superb form for Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Newcastle United remain undeterred in their transfer plans for this summer despite missing out on European qualification.

Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly looks set to join as a free agent, while Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo will also be out of contract this summer and is said to be of interest to Newcastle United, who face competition from Manchester United.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.