Newcastle United stance on Arsenal transfer raid for Aaron Ramsdale as alternative found

Aaron Ramsdale has been in superb form for Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Newcastle United remain undeterred in their transfer plans for this summer despite missing out on European qualification.

Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly looks set to join as a free agent, while Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo will also be out of contract this summer and is said to be of interest to Newcastle United, who face competition from Manchester United.

And the Northern Echo report that Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is also in talks about a possible move to St James’ Park as Eddie Howe looks to add more competition between the sticks to deputise for his number one choice, England international Nick Pope.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle looking at goalkeeper refresh

Back-up option Loris Karius is set to leave the club this summer, while 35-year-old Martin Dubravka has just one year left on his current deal.

Newcastle had also been linked with a move for Southampton’s Alex McCarthy – who has also been linked with Celtic and Liverpool – but the Magpies’ interest in Mamardashvili suggests they are looking at other options.

The Echo add that Aaron Ramsdale is of them, but that they see 23-year-old Mamardashvili as a better long-term prospect than the Arsenal number two, who is three years older.

Howe’s side would have been handed a Conference League place for next season if Manchester City had triumphed in the FA Cup final, but Manchester United’s surprise victory meant they claimed England’s second Europa League place.

If City had won, the Europa League place would have instead gone to sixth-placed Chelsea, whose Conference League place would then have passed down a place to Newcastle, who finished seventh.

