Arsenal report: Feyenoord star opens up regarding Premier League interest from Arsenal

Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow has responded to claims he could one day play in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer only for the Red Devils to turn their attention to Andre Onana.

Bijlow has again endured a strong season in the Netherlands with there now huge questions over what lies ahead for the talented shot-stopper.

WATCH | Why Liverpool Want Arne Slot So Badly

With Erik ten Hag known to be a huge fan, Bijlow entered into talks with the Red Devils regarding a potential move.

Failing to come to fruition, the Feyenoord number one says that these things are often part and parcel of the game.

“That’s also football, isn’t it? You don’t know when something will or won’t happen," he told Voetbal Zone

"They made the choice for someone else at the time. But I’m happy that I could play another season for Feyenoord.”

According to summer speculation, both Arsenal and Liverpool are said to be now keeping tabs on Bijlow.

With Euro 2024 on the horizon, the 26-year-old says it is nice to be linked with clubs of such magnitude.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is known to be a huge fan of Justin Bijlow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Those are two very nice clubs. Of course it is always nice to be mentioned at big clubs.

"What I’m just saying: I’m ambitious. As long as I play for Feyenoord, I’ll give everything for that and first I just want to focus on the Dutch team,” Bijlow added.

With a contract until 2026 in Rotterdam, the Dutchman also added how he is looking forward to whatever comes next in his footballing journey.

“Would I stay at Feyenoord? You never know, do you? That’s football. You don’t know that. I’m ambitious, I’ve always said that,” he added.

“If the opportunity presents itself and a good club comes from abroad, I am open to it. I’ve always said that. As long as I am under contract with Feyenoord, that is never a punishment and I will give everything as long as I play there.”

