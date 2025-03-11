Arsenal in 'pole position' for David Raya upgrade: report

By
published

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shown that he is not afraid to shake up his goalkeeper department

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has 15 clean sheets this season
Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has 15 clean sheets this season

Arsenal are said to have sought out a new goalkeeper to succeed David Raya.

Raya - who joined the club from Brentford last year - has kept 15 clean sheets so far this season but has drawn criticism for some high-profile mistakes.

His positioning for Bruno Fernandes' opener at Old Trafford in the 1-1 draw on Sunday was suspect and that could mean manager Mikel Arteta may look for a new option in between the sticks heading into next season.

Mikel Arteta could be about to sanction another ruthless Arsenal goalkeeper decision

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 1: Goalkeeper of Arsenal David Raya during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD2 match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Emirates Stadium on October 1, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images) Premier League

David Raya could be about to lose his number one spot at the Emirates

Raya – ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now – has had a good season, though he isn't perfect. A lackadaisical pass to Declan Rice in their Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Newcastle United springs to mind, with Anthony Gordon pouncing to score.

Arteta has always publicly supported Raya – none more so than after his blunder during a 3-2 win over Tottenham in the North London derby in April 2024 – but should the Spaniard should be fearing the worst?

Mikel Arteta manager / head coach of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Arsenal FC at Molineux on January 25, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England.

Arteta must improve his squad once again as the Gunners continue to chase silverware

According to Cadena SER, Arsenal have already made their mind up, with Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García now high up on their transfer list for the summer. Barcelona are also interested in the 23-year-old but Arteta's side are said to be in 'pole position'.

That could spell trouble for Raya, who may now face a similar feat to former 'keeper Aaron Ramsdale, who was axed by Arteta and subsequently sold to Southampton.

The report also suggests Arsenal 'came close' to his €30m (£25.3m) release clause in the summer, offering €25m (£21.1m) and also failed to convince Espanyol of a deal.

They could now return to the table with another suitable offer, and with Barcelona dithering in the market, 2025 could be the year the young Spaniard makes the move to the Premier League.

Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia is highly thought of in Spain

Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia is highly thought of in Spain

What has Mikel Arteta said on David Raya?

Mikel Arteta has a decision to make over David Raya

Mikel Arteta has a decision to make over David Raya

"It’s part of football," Arteta told reporters when asked about Raya’s mistake that led to Romero’s goal in April 2024.

"It’s a sequence of play, I don’t like it, I don’t like the principles that we apply in that moment and the orientation of the ball. After that, that can happen, you misjudge the situation, you try to make the pass and you don’t and you are in doubt. They scored to take advantage of that.

"The penalty is another principle inside the box that you cannot do. It’s part of football," he added.

Arsenal win FIVE GOAL THRILLER in North London! 😲 | Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal | EPL Highlights - YouTube Arsenal win FIVE GOAL THRILLER in North London! 😲 | Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal | EPL Highlights - YouTube
Watch On

"What I love is that David does that [the mistake], he picks Gabriel Magalhaes up – that is quite heavy! – and then he was sensational in the last 20 to 25 minutes of the game. This is what I love about our players.’

FourFourTwo understands that though the idea is that 23-year-old Garcia could challenge Raya, who turns 30 this year, there's no immediate plan for one Spaniard to succeed another.

This may change, should Garcia begin to prove himself as the kind of commanding presence that Raya can't offer. And though spending a lot of money on a backup goalkeeper seems excessive, it seems as if this is the plan… at least for now.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

