Former Arsenal striker Jeremie Aliadiere says that he thinks next season will be tougher for the Gunners than it was this time.

Aliadiere was a member of Arsenal's last title-winning squad, the famed Invincibles side that won the Premier League title 20 years ago next season. Mikel Arteta came within five points of ending that drought against Manchester City's Treble winners – but now, is set to rebuild elements of his side to go again next term.

Now, former French striker Aliadiere says that he believes his former side can challenge once more but that much depends on the transfer window.

Kai Havertz looks set to move to Arsenal this summer (Image credit: Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"I think it’s going to depend on what goes on in the summer," Aliadiere told FFT. "As an Arsenal fan, the progress that we saw last season has been incredible – I’m not talking about the position of where we are in the league either, I mean the standard of football that we’ve seen week in, week out.

"The style of football, I can’t even tell you: I go to every game, I do commentary for the media and I’ve not seen the Emirates and the fans as enthusiastic and supportive of the team like this for years. We’ve had such a change around the players."

On top of improving the squad, Aliadiere says that he expects everyone else to do the same, making next season even more difficult.

"In the back of my head, last season – apart from Manchester City – the other big clubs all had a tough season. Chelsea, Liverpool, everyone else had a tough season and I can’t see that happening again," he says.

"I can’t see them having an off-season so I feel like next year, I do believe we’ll up there fighting for the title again, there will be more teams involved and it’ll be much tougher. Money’s going to be spent over the summer by a lot of clubs: it’ll be a fresh start for everyone.

"But I’m hoping that Declan Rice will be signing, that would be amazing."

