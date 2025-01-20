Arsenal leading the race for Norwegian wonderkid who made his debut aged 15: report

Arsenal are 'leading the race' to sign one of Norway's brightest stars.

The Gunners - who most recently lost ground in the Premier League title race with a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa - are looking to strengthen their side as a host of summer exits are already being touted.

Kieran Tierney, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jorginho and Thomas Partey are just some of the names who could be axed in 2025, but with Mikel Arteta already looking ahead to the future, Arsenal are looking to act quickly and secure the services of one 18-year-old wonderkid.

Arsenal ahead of other European giants in the race for Sverre Halseth Nypan

Rosenborg star Sverre Nypan in action against Manchester United in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The name Sverre Nypan has been doing the rounds for a few years after he made his professional debut for Rosenborg aged just 15. Manchester United fans witnessed his capabilities first-hand during their pre-season clash against the Norweigan outfit in the summer.

However, it is Arsenal who is said to be the leading contender to sign Nypan and CaughtOffside says that move could now begin to gain traction during the 2025 pre-season window.

Arteta is keen to keep competition for places high at the Emirates (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“Sverre Nypan is a player who has been on the radar of almost every top club in Europe over the past year or so,” Arsenal expert Charles Watts said on the matter. “Arsenal are one of those clubs, with some reports from Norway suggesting they are even in pole position to land him.

“I can’t confirm if that is the case right now, but he is a player of interest and it would be an exciting addition, should they get a deal over the line because the 18-year-old has already shown what a special talent he is with his performances with Rosenborg since making his debut at just 15.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It’s not the sort of signing that you would expect to make an immediate impression on the first-team, but it is the type of signing that Arsenal are looking to make more of going forwards. The club are making a real effort to bring in top talent now at a young age and have set aside some of their transfer budget to do exactly that."

Nypan has already been capped four times at Under-21 level for Norway and has also made over 50 first-team appearances in Norway's first division. He plays as a centre midfielder, most often a no.8, and is known for his intricate passing. He excels with the ball at his feet playing in tight spaces.

In FourFourTwo's view, Arsenal are right to be looking at Nypan with Manchester City and Manchester United having previously scouted the teenager. He would need time to adapt to the demands of the English game but could learn a lot from fellow countryman Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal are back in Champions League action this week, as they take on Dinamo Zagreb at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.