Arsenal legend hails current Gunners star as 'one of the best in England'
Plenty of Arsenal players have impressed over the past 12 months or so, and this Gunner has especially caught the eye...
Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has heaped praise upon William Saliba for how brilliantly he has taken to the Premier League.
Following loan spells with Saint-Etienne – from whom Arsenal signed him in 2019 – Nice and Marseille, the centre-back finally made his Gunners debut on the opening day of last season and has been a mainstay of Mikel Arteta's side ever since.
And Petit has loved what he has seen from his fellow Frenchman in an Arsenal shirt to date.
Comparing Saliba to Premier League defensive greats John Terry and Rio Ferdinand, the 1998 World Cup winner told Le Progrès (via But! Football Club):
"He’s one of the best in England at centre-back. He’s a stalwart. He has a lot of composure and personality on the pitch.
"He’s improved his communication, his reading of the game and his management of what’s behind him.
"He relied a bit on his strength and speed, but now, he’s adapted to the demands of English football."
Why Arsenal's wait for a Premier League title is FINALLY over
Saliba played an integral role in Arsenal's impressive 2022/23 campaign, as the Gunners came close to winning their first Premier League title in 19 years.
His performances earned him a place in France's 2022 World Cup squad, where he featured in Les Bleus final group game against Tunisia.
The 22-year-old has made 38 appearances for Arsenal in all, including every minute of every match so far this term.
Read more
TRANSFERS Arsenal and Liverpool want £25m starlet who rejected Chelsea
OPINION Jordan Henderson's Saudi interview smacked of a player with a bruised ego
QUIZ! Can you name every Ballon d'Or 2023 nominee?
IN THE MAG Newcastle United, the inside story! Gerard Pique and the Kings League - PLUS Brighton, Rakitic, Merson and more!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Most Popular
By Tom Hancock
By Tom Hancock
By Tom Hancock
By Tom Hancock