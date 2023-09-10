Arsenal legend hails current Gunners star as 'one of the best in England'

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has heaped praise upon William Saliba for how brilliantly he has taken to the Premier League.

Following loan spells with Saint-Etienne – from whom Arsenal signed him in 2019 – Nice and Marseille, the centre-back finally made his Gunners debut on the opening day of last season and has been a mainstay of Mikel Arteta's side ever since.

And Petit has loved what he has seen from his fellow Frenchman in an Arsenal shirt to date.

William Saliba (Image credit: Getty Images)

Comparing Saliba to Premier League defensive greats John Terry and Rio Ferdinand, the 1998 World Cup winner told Le Progrès (via But! Football Club):

"He’s one of the best in England at centre-back. He’s a stalwart. He has a lot of composure and personality on the pitch.

"He’s improved his communication, his reading of the game and his management of what’s behind him.

"He relied a bit on his strength and speed, but now, he’s adapted to the demands of English football."

Saliba played an integral role in Arsenal's impressive 2022/23 campaign, as the Gunners came close to winning their first Premier League title in 19 years.

His performances earned him a place in France's 2022 World Cup squad, where he featured in Les Bleus final group game against Tunisia.

The 22-year-old has made 38 appearances for Arsenal in all, including every minute of every match so far this term.

