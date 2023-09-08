Arsenal and Liverpool want £25m starlet who REJECTED Chelsea transfer: report
Arsenal and Liverpool could face serious competition from fellow Premier League clubs and beyond for this exciting young talent
Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly among a number of clubs keeping tabs on Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa.
That's after the 18-year-old Norway international was said to have passed up the opportunity to join Chelsea late in the summer transfer window.
Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco are some of the other big European outfits being linked with Nusa.
According to 90min, Chelsea made a £25.7m offer for Nusa last month, only for the player to opt against a switch to Stamford Bridge.
The report adds that the Blues haven't given up their pursuit of the teenage starlet, with Newcastle also credited as an interested party.
Nusa has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe, establishing himself in the Brugge first team last season – during which he made four Champions League appearances, becoming the youngest player ever to score on his debut in the competition as Brugge beat Porto 4-0 in the group stage.
He earned his first senior call-up for Norway this summer, finding the net on his debut in a friendly against Jordan.
Signed from Norwegian club Stabaek on transfer deadline day two summers ago, Nusa has featured 45 times for Brugge in all competitions.
He has made seven starts so far this term, helping Brugge secure qualification for the Europa Conference League.
Predominantly an inverted winger operating from the left flank – although he is also capable on the right or through the middle of a front three – Musa signed a new four-year deal at Brugge in April.
More transfer stories
The English transfer window closed just over a week ago, and reports claim that Liverpool failed with an audacious attempted midfield signing late on.
Meanwhile, Arsenal are said to be planning to follow up their signing of Declan Rice with another £100m acquisition next summer.
And across London, Enzo Fernandez is apparently already considering leaving Chelsea – having only joined the Blues in January.
