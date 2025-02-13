Arsenal legend Ian Wright reveals Dennis Bergkamp was surprisingly named after Ballon d'Or winner

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has revealed that Dennis Bergkamp was surprisingly named after a British Ballon d'Or winner.

A phenomenal footballer in his own right, Bergkamp - who ranked at no.18 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time - never quite managed to secure the coveted individual award like his namesake, finishing second in the Ballon d'Or in 1993 after coming third the year before.

But while Gianni Riviera won the Ballon d'Or in 1969, the year Bergkamp was born, and George Best the year before in 1968, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has disclosed that the recipient of the golden ball in 1964 actually provided the inspiration for Bergkamp's name.

Arsenal hero Dennis Bergkamp named after Scottish star

Dennis Bergkamp is named after a Scottish Ballon d'Or winner (Image credit: Alamy)

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet, Roy Keane and Gary Neville were discussing the funeral service of former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Denis Law, which took place on Tuesday following the Scotsman's passing last month.

“I got sent a picture when Denis passed away, my uncle met him at the 1994 World Cup – he loved Denis Law," Keane said. "It was a brilliant picture, at a hotel in Orlando. My uncle passed away a few years ago, and the picture with Denis was beautiful.”

Denis Law shone at Manchester United (Image credit: Alamy)

Wright jumped into the conversation, however, revealing that Dennis Bergkamp is named after Denis Law, who picked up the Ballon d'Or in 1964.

“Did you know that Dennis Bergkamp was named after him? Dennis Bergkamp was named after Denis Law," Wright said.

Wright and Bergkamp played together at Arsenal for three seasons between 1995 and 1998, with the pair striking up a formidable bond for the Gunners. Wright managed 64 goals in all competitions during that time alongside the Dutchman, while Bergkamp bagged 42 times himself.

Denis Law remains just one of four Manchester United players to have been named the greatest player in the world, though he became the first, with Bobby Charlton, George Best and Cristiano Ronaldo soon following him. Law is also the only Scottish recipient of the accolade.

Law, Ronaldo and Charlton (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s incredible that he won the Ballon d’Or – he’s the only person from Scotland to win it," Neville said. "George [Best], Bobby [Charlton] and Denis, all won it – imagine that now, I think the only person to win it for United since was Cristiano Ronaldo.”