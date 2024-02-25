Arsenal linked with teenage Premier League goal sensation after Edu transfer hint

Arsenal sporting director Edu has seemingly downplayed the club’s need to sign a new centre-forward this summer.

But reports suggest that may be something of a diversionary tactic amid reports that the Gunners are interested in one of the Premier League’s most promising up-and-coming strikers: Brighton and Hove Albion’s Evan Ferguson.

The Irish international has made a name for himself since enjoying a breakthrough season last year, scoring ten times in 19 Premier League appearances

Ferguson has supplemented that with a further six strikes in 25 top-flight outings this season – 13 of them starts – and has drawn plaudits for his instinctive centre-forward play and finishing ability.

Football Insider write that Ferguson is one of ‘multiple centre-forward targets’ for Arsenal this summer, with Ivan Toney also widely reported to be of interest.

As relayed by Football.London, Edu told TNT Sports this week: “There’s a lot going on at the moment.

“My role isn’t just looking after the first team: it’s looking after the women and the academy as well. There are a lot of things to do but of course, we’re learning ahead of the summer.

"I understand why the fans are asking for [a striker], but we already have our targets planned, we know what we’re going to face.

“I’d be worried if we weren’t scoring goals or creating chances but we are doing that right now.

“The plan is to try and get better every year, we’re at a good moment right now and so it’s about improving step-by-step.”

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal have announced a groundbreaking new deal – which could help fund huge summer spending

Arsenal reportedly plot stunning swoop for Manchester United star

Gunners legend Ian Wright on the Gunners moment that 'broke' him - ‘Like ripping your heart out’