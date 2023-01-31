Arsenal have signed a potential Thomas Partey backup – and it's not Jorginho

Arsenal need a Thomas Partey backup, following Mohamed Elneny's injury: so step forward Jorginho. Right? Maybe.

The Italian has won almost everything there is to win since joining Chelsea and offers invaluable experience to a young side chasing the title. Of course, he's played as a lone No.6 before, too, under Maurizio Sarri at both Napoli and at Stamford Bridge.

But what if Jorginho isn't joining to offer cover in that position? What if Arsenal have already signed their Partey backup?

Why Jorginho might not be the Thomas Partey backup for Arsenal

Jorginho has experience as a lone No.6 – though it's not been his role for years now (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jorginho didn't exactly thrive in the Premier League as a lone No.6, did he?

Sarriball received mixed reviews from Chelsea fans. Much of the debate centred around why N'Golo Kante was playing higher up the pitch – the idea was to win the ball high, while Jorginho was used in the build-up – but often, the Blues found themselves exposed in transition with a lightweight midfielder trying to hold back the flood.

Comparisons are easier to make between Jorginho and Granit Xhaka. Before coming to London, both excelled as defensive midfielders who would offer themselves in build-up to pressing sides – though in the Premier League, both have been found to be more use with cover behind them. There isn't much difference between the two stylistically: they're both secure on the ball, a little slow, though Jorginho is a little more adept at turning quickly and distributing at any angle.

Arsenal fans are praying they don't lose Thomas Partey to injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

So what if Jorginho is a Xhaka backup? And what if there's another player capable of playing defensive midfield in the squad?

Well, there is in the form of Jakub Kiwior. The Polish defender is a left-footed centre-back thought to be signed as a deputy to Gabriel (Arsenal didn't have another leftie to slot in other than the Brazilian). But he has more in common with Partey physically than Jorginho. 6'2, able to wriggle out of the press and adept on the ball, he's strong, positionally aware and at a first glance, more Arteta's type for that kind of role.

In fact, Arsenal.com (opens in new tab) actually touched upon the fact that Kiwior had been used as a defensive midfielder by Spezia when he signed. Moises Caicedo might have been a Xhaka backup, too. After all, reports were suggesting (opens in new tab) that Arsenal wanted both Caicedo and Declan Rice.

So who will play DM for Arsenal in Partey's absence?

Jakub Kiwior might be an option to play in defensive midfield as a Thomas Partey backup (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

It's probably going to be Jorginho. He has the experience of doing it for a Napoli side who amassed over 90 points in a season. But Kiwior certainly gives Arsenal another option.

Jorginho is a completely different type of defensive midfielder to Partey – and Mikel Arteta hopes he doesn't lose the talismanic Ghanaian to injury to actually need another option. But it's worth remembering that Pep Guardiola wanted Jorginho (opens in new tab) at Manchester City – presumably as a lone No.6 before Rodri joined – and that was when Fernandinho was holding the position. That's a bigger change to the system than Jorginho coming in for Partey.

The idea is, surely, that with Arsenal's press this season looking far more impressive than anything Chelsea managed under Sarri, the Gunners could slot Jorginho into the lone No.6 role and resurrect the version of the player that we all saw at Napoli. That's surely what Guardiola wanted to do before he basically did just that with Rodri. And at least if it doesn't work out, there's the option for Kiwior to slot in there. The Pole has experience as a very different kind of defensive midfielder to Jorginho – just as Mohamed Elneny was a different option to Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Is Kiwior the definitive answer to play DM for Arteta? Perhaps not – but don't be surprised if you see him there this season. After all, Jorginho is a fine replacement for Xhaka on the left side of a midfield three, too.