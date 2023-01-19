Arsenal or Manchester United should spend £100m on Goncalo Ramos, believes former England international

Arsenal and Manchester United will look at signing Goncalo Ramos for £100 million, believes former Liverpool and England winger John Barnes.

Ramos has scored 11 league goals in 14 games for Benfica this season, impressing as leads the line in both the Primeira Liga and the Champions League. He also famously scored a hat-trick in the last-16 game against Switzerland at the World Cup, leading to plenty of speculation that he might earn a move in January.

Arsenal are currently in need of a forward after Gabriel Jesus sustained a serious knee injury at the World Cup. They tried to sign Mykhalo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this window, but Chelsea beat them to that transfer with an £89 million offer.

Reports suggest Brighton's Leandro Trossard has agreed personal terms to sign for Arsenal, with the two clubs working on the transfer fee.

Manchester United, meanwhile, signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley - after having to pay Besiktas compensation where he spent the first half of this season on loan - to supplement their attacking options.

However, Barnes believes both sides are looking for a statement signing, telling BonusCodeBets (opens in new tab) that he thinks neither club are done in this January transfer window.

"Wout Weghorst won't be a striker that will play every week, he's at Man United to be a squad player," Barnes said. "He's cheap and has a good attitude.

"Manchester United are looking to spend £100m or more on a superstar signing, they won't sign Weghorst and not sign another quality striker like Goncalo Ramos.

"Arsenal have been performing well without Gabriel Jesus for a while now, but they'll be looking at players who suit them rather than buying players instantly. A £100m signing like Goncalo Ramos has to suit the club's needs, you can't just say how every player would be good for any club, they need to suit the philosophy and style of play."

Indeed, Mikel Arteta has made that abundantly clear with his recent signings, only bringing in players he knows will work to the side's needs and way of working.

Prior to the January transfer window, the Arsenal manager said he hopes to strengthen the squad, especially as they sat - and still sit - top of the Premier League. However, news signings still had to be right, rather than for the sake of making a transfer.

"We are going to be active, and active means always looking to strengthen the team," he said.

"But then we want to get the right profile, the right player and a player that is really going to impact the team and take us to the next level."