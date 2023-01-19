Arsenal agree personal terms for Leandro Trossard deal

Arsenal have agreed on personal terms with Leandro Trossard to make a January move to the Emirates Stadium.

That's according to renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab). The transfer guru is yet to give the "Here we go" to the deal but with Trossard having fallen out with manager Roberto De Zerbi and stalling over a deal, a move away from the Amex seems inevitable this month.

Trossard's agent recently slammed the Seagulls gaffer (opens in new tab) over his treatment of the attacker, saying the Belgian won't be staying at the club.

Roberto De Zerbi has clashed with Leandro Trossard (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“After the World Cup there was an altercation at training between Leandro and another player over an inanity,” agent Josy Comhair revealed. “Since then, the trainer has not spoken to Leandro, which is obviously not conducive to the atmosphere, as well as performance-wise.

“A trainer who has not communicated directly with his player for four weeks is truly incomprehensible. It is also the trainer who has indicated several times that a transfer is the most reasonable solution.

“It is therefore important that Brighton cooperates with a potential transfer, which is beneficial for both parties.”

According to Romano (opens in new tab), “negotiations are advanced with official bid ready for permanent move.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is on the hunt for an attacker who can fill in for Bukayo Saka among others (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Trossard represents an interesting prospect, as he can play in a variety of positions. The 28-year-old is able to operate as a left-winger, a wing-back or as a false nine.

Trossard is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

