Arsenal agree personal terms for Leandro Trossard deal

By Mark White
published

Arsenal want Leandro Trossard of Brighton and have reportedly already struck a deal with the Belgian for a move

Leandro Trossard of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion at London Stadium on August 21, 2022 in London, England.
(Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal have agreed on personal terms with Leandro Trossard to make a January move to the Emirates Stadium.

That's according to renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab). The transfer guru is yet to give the "Here we go" to the deal but with Trossard having fallen out with manager Roberto De Zerbi and stalling over a deal, a move away from the Amex seems inevitable this month. 

Trossard's agent recently slammed the Seagulls gaffer (opens in new tab) over his treatment of the attacker, saying the Belgian won't be staying at the club.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion applauds fans after the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Brentford Community Stadium on October 14, 2022 in Brentford, England.

Roberto De Zerbi has clashed with Leandro Trossard (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

 “After the World Cup there was an altercation at training between Leandro and another player over an inanity,” agent Josy Comhair revealed. “Since then, the trainer has not spoken to Leandro, which is obviously not conducive to the atmosphere, as well as performance-wise.

“A trainer who has not communicated directly with his player for four weeks is truly incomprehensible. It is also the trainer who has indicated several times that a transfer is the most reasonable solution.

“It is therefore important that Brighton cooperates with a potential transfer, which is beneficial for both parties.”

According to Romano (opens in new tab), “negotiations are advanced with official bid ready for permanent move.”

Mikel Arteta, manager of Arsenal, embraces Bukayo Saka of Arsenal after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 15, 2023 in London, England.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is on the hunt for an attacker who can fill in for Bukayo Saka among others (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Trossard represents an interesting prospect, as he can play in a variety of positions. The 28-year-old is able to operate as a left-winger, a wing-back or as a false nine.  

Trossard is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab)

