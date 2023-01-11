Manchester United look set to finalise a loan deal to bring Dutch International striker Wout Weghorst to Old Trafford until the end of the season.

United gaffer Erik ten Hag has recently made no secret of his desire to bring in another option at centre-forward, with Cristiano Ronaldo allowed to leave the club during the World Cup. Weghorst is a short-term fix, arriving from Turkish giants Besiktas until the summer. The 30-year-old former Wolfsburg and Burnley man will likely rotate with Anthony Martial in the Red Devils front line, despite offering a very different threat to the pacy Frenchman.

So, how will United lineup with Weghorst? How will the side alter their play with the Dutchman on the field? And is he likely to prove a success?

How will Manchester United play with Wout Weghorst in the side?

(Image credit: Future)

It's worth making immediately clear that Weghorst is a proper No.9. Unlike Martial, Marcus Rashford and youngster Anthony Elanga, he cannot also operate as a wide player. That means, when Weghorst plays for United, he will play centre-forward.

Standing at 6ft 6, the Dutchman is a traditional target man, offering an aerial threat from open play and set pieces. Of his 172 club career goals so far, 21 per cent (36) have been scored with his head - a far higher average than most strikers.

Weghorst's natural strength, bravery and aggression make him a menace in opposition areas and also help to open up space for others to exploit. So far this season, Weghorst has eight goals in 12 Turkish Süper Lig appearances, with a further four assists to his name. The likes of Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho should relish playing with such a prolific creator of chances.

Wout Weghorst to Manchester United? 👀Pros and cons. Discuss. pic.twitter.com/sOrWYJSsZyJanuary 8, 2023 See more

On the above evidence, it's no surprise that Weghorst has previously drawn comparisons with another former Wolfsburg striker, Edin Dzeko. "Wout is great, I love the way he plays - it reminds me of Edin," Brazilian and fellow Wolfsburg alumni Grafite said in 2019 . "He’s not quite at Edin’s level, but he’s on the right path to become a top striker. He’s focussed, he’s got technique, he’s got power."

Unlike Dzeko, who scored 72 goals for Manchester City, Weghorst failed to hit the ground running in the Premier League. Last season's miserable stint at Burnley saw him score just twice in 20 appearances as the Clarets were relegated. But while that move didn't work out, there is plenty to suggest Weghorst - who scored twice at the World Cup with the Netherlands - will be a success in a team which dominates the ball and often relies on wing play to score goals.

When Weghorst is on the field, Ten Hag's instructions will be simple: push teams back into their own box, work the ball out wide and float crosses into the area for the Dutchman to attack. As for the supporting cast around him, the aim of the game will be to feed off the scraps. This differs from when Martial is leading United's line. The Frenchman is better playing on the counter attack, and offers little aerial presence.

For a United side which has often failed to break down low blocks, and a striker desperate to prove he can still make it in the Premier League, it could be a match made in heaven... even if only for a few months.