Arsenal are 'in advanced talks' to sign PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa

Arsenal's injury crisis at left-back has plagued them all season and it appears as if they are looking to plug the gap.

The Gunners signed Kieran Tierney from Celtic in the summer for £25m and he is believed to be the long-term first choice.

However, Tierney's recent dislocated shoulder will keep him out until March, this comes just after returning from another injury problem.

Sead Kolasinac has performed well in Tierney's absence, especially under new boss Mikel Arteta.

But the Bosnian has struggled with injury himself this season and could be in danger of burning out.

Despite Arteta using the young Bukayo Saka in the left-back position when needed, Arsenal seek a more reliable solution.

According to David Ornstein at The Athletic, the Gunners are now in advanced talks with PSG's Layvin Kurzawa.

Kurzawa's contract runs out in the summer and Arsenal are confident of securing his services this month for little or no cost.

Kurzawa joined Paris from Monaco in 2015 for £22.5m, but has since struggled to maintain a place in the starting eleven.

The 27-year-old has struggled with injury, the most significant being a problem with his back which required surgery in 2018.

That said, Kurzawa has played in 11 league games for PSG this season.

NOW TRY...

Quiz! Can you name the most successful Premier League managers by nationality?

Peter Crouch: I thought baked beans were the secret to Gareth Bale’s success