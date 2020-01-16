Quiz! Can you name the most successful Premier League managers by nationality?

The Premier League is often hailed for bringing some of the greatest talent on Earth to our shores.

But whilst we often celebrate the likes Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry arriving in England to play our clubs, we don't always talk of the greatest managers on Earth to have coached in the top tier of England since 1992.

Managers from Scotland, France, Portugal, Italy, Chile and Spain (but not England) have won the Premier League and bosses hailing from 23 different countries have won games in the Premier League.

From the Scot with 528 wins to the American with just two, each is worth a point in our quiz.

Six minutes are on the clock and each manager’s current Premier League win total is below. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some friends while you’re at it.

