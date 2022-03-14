Arsenal report: Bargain Spanish superstar set for Emirates – on one condition

Arsenal are looking at world-class recruits to reinforce their squad – and one Spanish superstar could become their first summer signing.

Fabian Ruiz of Napoli is on the radar for Mikel Arteta, with the Gunners looking to add another midfielder to their squad. Mohamed Elneny's contract is up this summer, Albert Sambi Lokonga is still young and beyond that, Arteta doesn't have too many other options.

Arteta securing his fellow Spaniard would be a coup – especially given the fact that Napoli are only demanding £25m for the midfielder, whose contract is winding down – though there is one condition that Ruiz would come to the Emirates Stadium.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Ruiz favours a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona. Should neither move come to fruition, he would happily wind up in the Premier League, with Newcastle United also chasing his signature.

"It’s flattering to hear about these clubs' interest in me, that's for sure," the 25-year-old said last month when asked about rumoured interest from the El Clasico sides. "Right now, I only think of Napoli, I am very comfortable here and we have big challenges ahead. The idea of returning to Spain in the future is always present: it is my home."

With Arsenal looking towards Champions League football next season, the north Londoners will require quality backup players to compete across four competitions. Ruiz would function in Granit Xhaka's role as an interior midfielder and be tasked with keeping the tempo of the game, though could slot into Martin Odegaard's position, too.

Ruiz is valued at £49.5m by Transfermarkt.

