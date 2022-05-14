Arsenal report: Gunners closing in on Gabriel Jesus signing

Arsenal are reportedly preparing an initial offer for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners have been linked with an approach for the Brazil international for a while now, and it seems that they could be about to take a big step towards completing a deal.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (via football.london), Arsenal have already discussed a transfer fee with Jesus' agent - who appears to be keen on the prospective move, saying:

"We like the project."

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving for Barcelona in February, the Gunners' need for a new centre-forward became all the more pressing.

Eddie Nketiah has shown encouraging signs of late, but he is not likely to be the long term answer up front for Mikel Arteta - not least as the 22-year-old looks increasingly set to leave when his contract expires next month.

But the versatile Jesus could be a fine addition to the Gunners' attacking armoury - and Erling Haaland's impending arrival at City could leave the door open for the 25-year-old to swap the Etihad for the Emirates this summer.

Such a move would see Jesus reunited with Arteta, who he worked with during the Spaniard's time on Pep Guardiola's coaching team at City.

Jesus joined City from Palmeiras in August 2016 and has gone on to score 95 goals in 234 appearances.