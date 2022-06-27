Arsenal report: Gunners make Raphinha decision after sealing deal for top target

Arsenal have reportedly withdrawn from the race for Leeds United winger Raphinha after sealing a deal for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

Reports on Sunday said the Gunners are set to sign Jesus after striking a £45m deal (opens in new tab)with their Premier League rivals.

According to Spanish outlet Sport (opens in new tab), that means Arsenal (opens in new tab)will end their pursuit of Raphinha, who is also a target for Barcelona.

The Leeds man is believed to want a move to Camp Nou and has turned down all approaches from Premier League clubs to try and make his dream transfer a reality.

The Yorkshire club want €50 million for their star man, but Barca will try and negotiate that price down.

Importantly, the future of winger Ousmane Dembele will be decided this week, as the France international’s contract expires on Thursday and Barca have asked to know where he stands before then.

Chelsea looks like the most likely destination for the 25-year-old as things stand.

Arsenal have been busy in the transfer window so far this summer, and announced the arrival of USA international goalkeeper Matt Turner on Monday.

The former New England Revolution man is one of three new names in the door at the Emirates, along with midfielder Fabio Vieira from Porto and winger Marquinhos.