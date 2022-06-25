Arsenal report: Gunners closing in on Manchester City striker

Arsenal (opens in new tab) appear to be on the verge of signing Gabriel Jesus, with the Gunners reportedly having agreed a fee with Manchester City (opens in new tab) for the striker.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having left in February and Alexandre Lacazette about to depart as his contract expires, Jesus could fill a void up front - where Eddie Nketiah is the only senior centre-forward for next season as things stand.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), the two clubs have reached a 'full verbal agreement' over a £45-million deal for the Brazilian.

And, per MailOnline (opens in new tab), Jesus should complete his move to the Emirates Stadium within the next 10 days - in time for Arsenal's pre-season tour of the USA - where they will face Everton (opens in new tab), Orlando City and London rivals Chelsea (opens in new tab).

Jesus always seemed likely to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer, with the arrival of Erling Haaland only increasing competition for places up front.

The 25-year-old has left his mark at City, though, scoring 95 goals in 237 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side since joining from Palmeiras five years ago (and collecting just the four Premier League winners' medals).

He has previously worked under Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, who spent two-and-a-half years as Guardiola's number two.

However, doubts have been cast about whether Jesus really is the answer to Arsenal's striking need.

Speaking on talkSPORT earlier this week, South American football expert Tim Vickery said (opens in new tab):

"Gabriel Jesus, does he lack penalty area presence? There are many things that he does very well, but he does seem to prefer cutting in from wide.

"Where is he going to fit in? This must be clear if you’re going to spend money on him.

"What is he? Does he want to play as a number nine, or does he want to play as a wide striker? He has kind of run away from being a centre-forward."