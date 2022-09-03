Arsenal report: Gunners to sign Brazilian midfielder in January

Arsenal will likely be bringing in a long-time Brazilian midfield target this winter.

That's according to one report that says that although Mikel Arteta missed on bringing in cover for Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga in the defensive midfield role on Deadline Day, the Gunners are not perturbed and will still be making the relevant signing at the next opportunity.

Elneny is expected to be injured for "months" according to Arteta though, leaving him with just two fit No.6s until January.

Mohamed Elneny is out for a long time, according to his manager (Image credit: Getty)

Arsenal moved for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo in the dying embers of the window when it became apparent that they would be without Elneny for the foreseeable future, with Sami Mokbel (opens in new tab), Chief Football Reporter at the Daily Mail, claiming that the north Londoners would be working on a deal for him (opens in new tab) last week.

Now, the Express (opens in new tab) says that the Gunners will be going back in for Danilo – who was a target in the last two windows – when they reassess their squad in January.

Today's best deals on new Arsenal shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Danilo is left-footed, physical and capable of playing at the base of midfield. But the 21-year-old is also capable of playing as a No.8 and could well slot into Xhaka's role long-term, should Lokonga play as the deepest midfielder.

Lokonga performed as the No.6 against Aston Villa to rave reviews from Arsenal fans.

Danilo has impressed Arsenal at Palmeiras (Image credit: Getty)

Arsenal have made a number of Brazilian signings since appointing club legend Edu Gaspar as the technical director at the Emirates Stadium. Gabriel Martinelli was one of the first, plucked from the Brazilian football pyramid, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Willian, Gabriel and David Luiz all playing for the club since.

Danilo is valued at around £22.5m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal were looking for a “mystery winger” to complete their squad, while a midfielder was also been touted.

After Nicolas Pepe left the Gunners for more minutes on loan at Nice, manager Mikel Arteta declared a desire to “add firepower” , though he could not guarantee a new player will come in. The Gunners still have interest in Pedro Neto , as well as a Ukrainian wonderkid .