Arsenal report: Mykhaylo Mudryk has agreed deal, with final confirmation imminent

Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Mykhaylo Mudryk, with an announcement expected soon.

That's according to multiple reports that have followed the Gunners' routine 3-0 win over Oxford United in the third round of the FA Cup, with manager Mikel Arteta tight-lipped at full-time over the potential for incomings. Arsenal have chased Mudryk since the summer with the target himself liking social media activity linking him with north London.

Chelsea were believed to be interested in the Ukrainian, though a deal in principle for Joao Felix seems to have ended that pursuit – giving Arteta and co. a free run to Mudryk's signature.

Arenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to ITV pundit and club legend Ian Wright ahead of the FA Cup tie against Oxford United (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

According to Santi Aouana (opens in new tab) of Foot Mercato (opens in new tab), Mudryk has agreed a deal (opens in new tab) with both Arsenal and Shakhtar coming ever closer in meeting in the middle for a fee. It was believed that the Ukrainian side were demanding around £80m, with Arsenal offering closer to £50m.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), "direct talks" took place between the two clubs (opens in new tab) on the day of the Oxford fixture.

Shakhtar deputy sporting director Carlo Nicolini had previously confirmed to TVfplay (opens in new tab) that, "Arsenal's interest is there, I can't deny it," while Yehor Danylov, editor at Ukrainian outlet sportarena (opens in new tab) has claimed that talks have made a big step forward.

"The London club wants bonuses to be at least 30% of the entire transfer fee, Shakhtar wants bonuses to be a maximum of 20%," he said.

Joao Felix's move from Atletico Madrid to Chelsea has verbally agreed – and Arsenal were said to be in the mix for his signature (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Confirmation is not quite complete just yet. The two clubs still need to agree on final figures but Danylov's assertion that the percentages of add-ons are what need ironing out suggests that the move could be completed sooner rather than later. It's possible that this is a deal that Arsenal may now have made before the weekend's North London Derby – though there is still a small chance of the move breaking down completely.

Mudryk is valued by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) to be worth around €40m.

Could Arsenal make an a-list signing to bolster title hopes? A move for Dusan Vlahovic, a year after the Juventus forward turned down a Premier League transfer, could well be on – while Joao Felix is unsettled an attracting Emirates interest.

With Gabriel Jesus out of action for a while, some have claimed that plans to land Myhailo Mudryk may well be shelved, though others have claimed they're battling Chelsea for him. Arsenal are considering re-signing Yunus Musah, while Cody Gakpo is an option, too. Joao Felix has emerged as a potential superstar signing at the Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel Martinelli's contract situation is being watched by Barcelona, meanwhile.