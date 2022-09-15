Arsenal report: Newcastle join Gunners in race for Shakhtar Donetsk starlet

Mykhaylo Mudryk has impressed with two goals in two Champions League games this season.

Newcastle United have joined a queue of Premier League clubs interested in Shakhtar Donetsk youngster Mykhaylo Mudryk that includes Arsenal and Brentford, say reports.

The 21-year-old has started the season in sparkling form with two goals in two Champions League games, including the equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Celtic on Wednesday night.

Mudryk has been tipped for big things; former Shakhtar coach Roberto De Zerbi said last season that "if I don't bring him to a high level, I will consider it a personal defeat”.

Eddie Howe is an admirer of Mudryk (Image credit: NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The winger’s form for club and country – he won all five of his Ukraine caps this year – caught the attention of scouts in England.

A report by the Football Inside (opens in new tab)r claims that Newcastle are considering a January move for Mudryk, as manager Eddie Howe is an admirer.

Arsenal have also been credited with interest, while Brentford had a £26m bid turned down in August.

Newcastle were interested in Mudryk during the summer, but instead focused their attention on completing a club record £63m deal for striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad.

Mudryk is a wanted man. (Image credit: Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

The Sweden international got off to a flying start by scoring against Liverpool on his debut, but Newcastle lost the game 2-1.

That was the Magpies' only defeat in six Premier League games at the start of the new season, but they have been held to four draws.

Newcastle's tally of seven points leaves them in 11th place ahead of a home game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Arsenal were looking for a “mystery winger” to complete their squad, while a midfielder was also been touted.

After Nicolas Pepe left the Gunners for more minutes on loan at Nice, manager Mikel Arteta declared a desire to “add firepower”, though he could not guarantee a new player will come in. The Gunners still have interest in Pedro Neto, as well as a Ukrainian wonderkid.

Mohamed Elneny’s injury means that midfield is a little weak right now. FFT reported months ago that personal terms with Youri Tielemans were agreed, with the north Londoners just needing to agree a fee with Leicester: one obstacle remained on Deadline Day. In other news, Bukayo Saka has hinted that he’s close to extending his contract.