Arsenal report: Real Madrid forward to make surprise move

Arsenal may have lost out on Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus – but they could still sign a Serbian striker in the closing days of the transfer window.

The Sun reports that the Gunners are looking to make a move for Luka Jovic, who moved to Real Madrid when Zinedine Zidane was the manager and has struggled for game time since.

Jovic was seen as the long-term successor to Karim Benzema following a phenomenal loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt from Benfica. The forward helped the German side to the semi-finals of the Europa League back in 2019, where they were beaten by Chelsea.

The forward has since gone back to the Bundesliga on loan, after failing to get adequate minutes at the Bernabeu. With Los Blancos looking to let him go on loan, Arsenal could well make a move.

The Gunners are eyeing up a number of strikers at the moment.

The rumour mill is suggesting that Jonathan David of Lille, Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton and Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad are the most likely candidates to join the club on a long-term basis, though there hasn't much concrete evidence to suggest that any could join.

Jovic would likely join on a loan basis until the end of the season and provide cover and depth to the Arsenal squad.

