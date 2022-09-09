Arsenal report: 'The next Kylian Mbappe' wants Emirates move in January

Arsenal have received a "come get me" plea from 'the next Kylian Mbappe'.

The Gunners were looking to add a winger late in their transfer window, with the likes of Pedro Neto and Yeremy Pino coming up on their radar. Mikel Arteta's side failed the invest in that depth, however, with a January move for a wide man now looking more likely.

New signing Marquinhos scored last night on his first start in Arsenal colours, netting in the first half against Zurich in the Champions League. It seems as if Arteta could be set to sign another European star, however – if he has anything to do with it.

New right-winger Marquinhos scored Arsenal's first goal against Zurich before assisting Eddie Nketiah for the second (Image credit: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Shakhtar Donetsk winger, Mykhaylo Mudryk, emerged as a target late in the transfer window for the Gunners, only for the north Londoners to prioritise a move for a midfielder – which also didn't come off. But with squad depth an issue for the Gunners, they could go back in for the Ukrainian, who has been compared to Kylian Mbappe.

"I think every guy dreams about the Premier League. It's hard to say [who I'd like to play for] but Arsenal is a very good team, very good coach, I like the way they play, Mudryk himself told Ben Jacobs (opens in new tab) of CBS Sports (opens in new tab) this week.

"From my side, I can't say no [to Arsenal]. But the transfer is not only my decision."

The 21-year-old – like Marquinhos – scored in Europe this week, netting in Shakhtar's Champions League opener against RB Leipzig. He's fast becoming hot property, with some at his own club comparing him to Europe's elite.

Mykhaylo Mudryk scored for Shakhtar against RB Leipzig in the Champions League this week (Image credit: Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images)

"For me, Mudryk is the best player in Europe in this position after [Kylian] Mbappe and Vinicius Junior," Shakhtar director Darijo Srna told HITC (opens in new tab). "After Mbappe and Vinicius, I don’t see a third player other than Mudryk in this position in Europe. Mudryk has crazy potential.”

The wonderkid is valued at £13.5m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

