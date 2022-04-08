Arsenal report: Thomas Partey to be sold, with Mikel Arteta unconvinced and wanting an upgrade

Arsenal star Thomas Partey could be in line for a shock exit this summer, after two years at the club.

The Ghanian joined the Gunners when manager Mikel Arteta triggered a release clause towards the end of the 2020 summer transfer window. Partey cost Arsenal around £45m.

Though the midfielder struggled to adapt to the Premier League initially, having been hampered with consistent injury niggles, he has flourished this season at the base of the midfield, striking up a particularly impressive relationship with Granit Xhaka to his left and Martin Odegaard to his right.

(Image credit: Getty)

It comes as a shock, then, to see that Spanish outlet Fichajes.net (opens in new tab) claim he has underwhelmed since moving to the Emirates and the north Londoners are considering offloading him for the price this summer.

Partey has been critical of his own performances since his move to England but in the last few months, the 28-year-old has been exemplary. He particularly shone in a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in which he bossed the centre of the park, with Arteta's shift to a 4-3-3 helping to get the best out of his marquee midfielder.

(Image credit: Getty)

Arsenal's top-four hopes took a denting against Crystal Palace on Monday with a 3-0 defeat. Partey limped off during that match with thigh trouble and had a torrid match, trying to force vertical passes through the Palace midfield rather than trying to sensibly control a game that was drifting away from his side. Still, it seems unlikely that Arteta would sell a star who has been so crucial to his plans to move to a 4-3-3.

Partey is valued to be worth around £36m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

