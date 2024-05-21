Arsenal set striker transfer deadline as two names top shortlist: report
Arsenal are looking to bolster their forward options this summer
Arsenal are not content to spend this summer licking their wounds after losing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City on the final day of the season.
The Gunners’ 20-year wait for a Premier League title will go on after Pep Guardiola’s side sealed a record-breaking fourth consecutive title win on Sunday.
But in a show of ambition, as they look to cement their position as Manchester City’s biggest rivals for the league, Arsenal are looking to add a big-name striker to their ranks - and to do it quickly.
According to the Independent, the Gunners want to sign a new forward before the club departs for their pre-season tour to the United States at the end of July.
Two names are said to be at the top of the club’s wishlist, with Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Ajax’s Brian Brobbey their chief targets.
While Isak is the preferred option, Arsenal acknowledge that Newcastle may refuse to sell the Swede as they look to hand him a new deal. Arsenal will refuse to be drawn into an ongoing saga for the 24-year-old, as they wish to get their business done quickly.
Brobbey, therefore, would be the next ‘most likely’ option as per the report, as Arsenal look at the 22-year-old Dutchman who has netted 22 times in 42 matches this season. Sporting forward Viktor Gyokeres’ is also mentioned after a prolific season in Portugal following his move from Coventry City last summer.
Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney has fallen down the club’s list of targets after Brentford dug their heels in back in January, demanding £100million for the 28-year-old.
Arsenal are said to be also targeting a left-back and midfielder when the window opens on June 14.
