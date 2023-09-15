Arsenal stars poised to make huge decisions about their future: report
Arsenal are hoping to keep hold of two of the players who starred in their Premier League title challenge last season
Arsenal have received a boost in their attempts to tie Martin Odegaard and Ben White down to new deal, according to reports.
Both players were essential to Arsenal as they challenged for the Premier League title last season, and Mikel Arteta is keen to keep hold of them.
Odegaard, the club captain, is currently contracted to the north Londoners until 2025, while White's deal is due to expire in 2026.
Arsenal are keen to be proactive in both cases as they seek to secure the long-term futures of two of their most prized assets.
According to the Daily Mail, Odegaard and White are ready to commit to Arsenal by putting pen to paper on new deals.
In an interview with Norwegian publication Nettavisen during the recent international break, Odegaard revealed he is not looking to move elsewhere.
“I don’t have much to say, apart from the fact that I am very happy at Arsenal - I hope I can be there for a long time," he said.
The Mail describes Arsenals's talks with Odegaard as "advanced", while White is set to begin formal discussions with the club imminently.
That is welcome news for the Gunners, who have persuaded numerous players to put pen to paper since the start of the year.
Arsenal fans will now hope that Odegaard and White follow in the footsteps of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Aaron Ramsdale, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.
Mikel Arteta has revealed the strange marriage metaphor he's used to motivate Kai Havertz. The Basque boss used another bizarre analogy recently to explain his tactics against Manchester City.
Meanwhile, Brentford striker Ivan Toney has revealed he would be interested in a move to Arsenal in future.
And Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham has announced he will leave the club at the end of this season.
Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).
