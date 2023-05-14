Arsenal title hopes all but dead as Gunners' loss to Brighton leaves Man City on brink

Arsenal's hopes of winning the Premier League are all but gone after a 3-0 loss for the Gunners at home to Brighton on Sunday which leaves Manchester City on the brink of a fifth title in six seasons.

City beat Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park earlier in the day to move to within two wins of the title, but Arsenal's defeat against Brighton at the Emirates means Pep Guardiola's side are now just one victory away.

After a goalless first half in north London, Julio Enciso headed home unmarked from close range after Pervis Estupinan sent the ball back into the area following a rebound with 51 minutes played.

And Brighton, thrashed 5-1 at home by Everton in their previous game in midweek, extended their lead with four minutes left.

This time it was a mistake from Arsenal as they played out from the back which saw the ball deflect into the path of Deniz Undav, who kept his cool to lob Aaron Ramsdale and seal the Gunners' fate with 86 minutes on the clock.

There was no way back from that and Arsenal went on to concede a third as they committed men in the closing stages, with Estupinan netting deep in added time after Ramsdale had parried an Undav effort from long range.

The Gunners now need a miracle to win the Premier League, with City having dropped just two points from their last 14 matches.

Guardiola's side can now wrap up the title with a win at home to Chelsea next Sunday – and it could all be over before that if Arsenal fail to beat Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Brighton, meanwhile, move above Aston Villa and Tottenham into sixth place and the Seagulls still have a game in hand over both teams as they seek to qualify for European competition for the first time in their history.