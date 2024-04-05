Arsenal to pay £100m for superstar Sporting striker, should they sign him: report
Arsenal will look to strengthen their striking options this summer
Arsenal may well be in the thick of a three-way battle for this season’s Premier League, but that is not stopping them from getting ahead in their planning for the summer transfer window.
Although goalscoring has not been an issue for Arsenal so far during 2024, the club are looking to sign a new striker when the window opens, with Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus the only out-and-out centre forwards at the club.
A host of names have been linked in recent weeks, but it looks like the Gunners will have to pay a significant price tag if they are to land one of Europe’s most in-form forwards.
Viktor Gyokeres swapped Coventry City for Sporting last year, with the 26-year-old going to score 36 goals in 40 matches this term, putting him firmly on Arsenal’s radar.
But according to Caught Offside, Sporting either want the Swede's €100million release clause to be triggered or a comparable deal structure to be agreed if they are to let him go - something the report says will be ‘challenging’ for the Gunners.
Eddie Nketiah could be sold to bring in cash to finance any deal, with Wolves and Crystal Palace interested, the report adds.
There is also an update on some of Arsenal’s other targets. RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko remains of interest, as does Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, but Chelsea and Manchester United are also tracking the 19-year-old. The Gunners also face competition for Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee from AC Milan.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Elsewhere, Arsenal’s interest in Brentford and England frontman Ivan Toney looks to be cooling, with his age and cost cited as the reason.
More Arsenal stories
Is Arsenal star Bukayo Saka injured this weekend? Premier League injury update
Former Rangers, Feyenoord, Arsenal and Barcelona man reveals 'most intense' rivalry in football
Arsenal given green light for £120m superstar striker signing, in huge statement of intent: report
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1