Arsenal to pay £100m for superstar Sporting striker, should they sign him: report

Arsenal may well be in the thick of a three-way battle for this season’s Premier League, but that is not stopping them from getting ahead in their planning for the summer transfer window.

Although goalscoring has not been an issue for Arsenal so far during 2024, the club are looking to sign a new striker when the window opens, with Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus the only out-and-out centre forwards at the club.

A host of names have been linked in recent weeks, but it looks like the Gunners will have to pay a significant price tag if they are to land one of Europe’s most in-form forwards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Viktor Gyokeres swapped Coventry City for Sporting last year, with the 26-year-old going to score 36 goals in 40 matches this term, putting him firmly on Arsenal’s radar.

But according to Caught Offside, Sporting either want the Swede's €100million release clause to be triggered or a comparable deal structure to be agreed if they are to let him go - something the report says will be ‘challenging’ for the Gunners.

Eddie Nketiah could be sold to bring in cash to finance any deal, with Wolves and Crystal Palace interested, the report adds.

There is also an update on some of Arsenal’s other targets. RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko remains of interest, as does Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, but Chelsea and Manchester United are also tracking the 19-year-old. The Gunners also face competition for Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee from AC Milan.

Elsewhere, Arsenal’s interest in Brentford and England frontman Ivan Toney looks to be cooling, with his age and cost cited as the reason.

