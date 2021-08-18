Arsenal transfer news: Atletico Madrid warn Gunners Kieran Trippier is not for sale

Atletico Madrid have told Arsenal that they have no intention of selling Kieran Trippier this summer, according to reports.

Manchester United have been linked with the England international throughout the summer, but now appear to have cooled their interest.

Trippier has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent days after The Athletic reported that Hector Bellerin wants to leave the club.

If the Spanish right-back was to depart before the transfer window closes at the end of the month, Trippier is one of the players Arsenal would look to sign.

But the Gunners may have to look elsewhere after being told that the 30-year-old is not available.

Spanish publication AS states that Atletico will not allow Trippier to leave the club this summer.

That has been their stance throughout recent months and nothing has changed.

In fact, Atletico might be even more determined to keep hold of Trippier now that time is running out for them to find a replacement in the even of him moving on.

The former Tottenham defender came off the bench in Atletico's 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo at the weekend.

He is likely to resume his role as a regular starter once he builds up his match fitness.

Diego Simeone sees Trippier as a vital part of his team and does not want to lose him.

There is still a chance that Arsenal - or Manchester United for that matter - could sign the 30-year-old, but they would have to trigger his £51m release clause.

That is a large sum for a player of Trippier's age, and one that Arsenal are unlikely to be able to afford.

There is also a question over whether the right-back would be interested in a move to the Emirates Stadium.

He is said to want to return to the Premier League, but Atletico are in the Champions League this term and Arsenal are absent from Europe entirely.

Trippier's Tottenham connections might also turn him off a move to the club's biggest rivals.

