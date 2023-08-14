Arsenal closing in on record sale – allowing them to finish the window with one more signing: report

Arsenal are looking like completing their record sale – giving them the opportunity for one last flourish in the transfer market.

With David Raya imminent, the Gunners have spent around £200 million this summer strengthening their side and got off to winning ways against Nottingham Forest with all three confirmed signings starting. This was without the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kieran Tierney and Albert Sambi Lokonga, too, despite manager Mikel Arteta saying that he had a full squad to choose from.

Another player missing from Matchday 1 could now be moved on for around £40-50 million, too – giving Arteta the chance to fix one of the biggest issues that he faced in Arsenal's opening-day win.

Arsenal won 2-1 at the weekend – and now could sell fringe stars (Image credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Monaco are closing in on a deal to bring United States international Folarin Balogun back to French football following his successful loan at Reims last season under Will Still, with Inter Milan buying out of the race upon being told in no uncertain terms that the 22-year-old Hale End graduate will have to become Arsenal's record sale in order for the Gunners to part with him.

The current record stands at around £35-40m, acquired when Arsenal sold Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool in 2018. Balogun will have to command at least £40m, with Arsenal holding firm on their valuation.

Infuriatingly for the Gunners, though, the sale might only fund a replacement for a player signed weeks ago. Jurrien Timber picked up what looked like a nasty knee injury in the first half against Forest and could be out for an extended period of time.

Timber only joined from Ajax this summer. Arsenal are set to assess the injury today and now have just over two weeks before the transfer window closes.

Jurrien Timber of Arsenal faces a spell on the sidelines (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta told Arsenal.com that, "we took [Timber] straight out and now we have to assess him to see what he has," following the knock that he sustained in the second half.

Balogun is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt.

