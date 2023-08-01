Arsenal season preview 2023/24: Are the Gunners REALLY back?

Arsenal were almost back to their best last season, but, gold Premier League trophy still (just about) gleaming, it’s now 20 years of hurt for the Gunners.

Yet seldom in two post-Invincible decades have Arsenal rekindled that va-va-voom… until now. Mikel Arteta’s young guns finished five points behind arguably English football’s greatest ever team – but took little solace from that, having topped the table every matchday from late August to late April bar one. The collapse cut so deep because it felt so close.

The Gunners aren’t the plucky underdogs anymore, though. Bukayo Saka and William Saliba – much missed last spring – have signed marquee deals, with other first-team regulars to follow, and big money has gone on Declan Rice and Kai Havertz ahead of the club’s Champions League return. Arsenal are back. Can they stay there? FourFourTwo previews Arsenal's Premier League season.

Arsenal season preview 2023/24: The lesson from last year

A lack of depth was blamed for the sad springtime slump, yet Arteta had barely rotated his best XI all season. Mentor Pep Guardiola has developed systems at Manchester City that allow for injuries and drops in form; now his protegé must do the same.

Successive April draws with Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton is what cost Arsenal dearest, not the 4-1 defeat to City. By the run-in, teams had worked out how to blunt Arsenal, but Kieran Tierney remained hugely under-utilised, while Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira could have injected the creativity that January arrival Leandro Trossard did show in spells.

Finding different ways to win is key (thankfully their set-piece record is much improved) with stylistic alternatives to regulars. They’ve added more options this summer – use them.

The coach: Mikel Arteta

Young, intelligent and charismatic, Mikel Arteta has grown an Arsenal side in his own image, from seeds to saplings, since December 2019. The Basque boss famously learned under Pep Guardiola, and he’s now melding positional play with the kind of physical supremacy that would make the Invincibles blush.

Key player: Martin Odegaard

The top flight’s second-foremost Norwegian defines all there is to love about the Arsenal team that he captains. Former Real Madrid wunderkind Martin Odegaard is graceful yet he grafts too, and 15 goals and seven assists from midfi eld tugged his side toe-to-toe with compatriot Erling Haaland.

The mood around Arsenal

Arsenal are resilient and reliable again. More importantly, Arteta has rebuilt the connection between fans and players that frayed so badly during the back end of the Wenger years.

Not all Gooners are convinced they’re poised to win the title, but the journey is a hell of a lot rosier than in previous years.

The one to watch

Arguably no one in Arsenal’s squad has Fabio Vieira’s vision. The Portuguese 23-year-old hasn’t lit up the Premier League just yet, but nor has he been afforded much chance to do so. Granit Xhaka’s expected exit could thrust him into the spotlight this campaign.

Most likely to...

Pack in the football altogether and become a luxury fashion brand. Kit suppliers Adidas have made a habit of dropping new gear every couple of weeks to comfort swag-savvy north Londoners, usually after frustrating draws to mid-tablers. The new away strip is absolutely honking, though...

Least likely to...

Beat Everton away. It’s not just bad; it’s the Gunners’ nadir every damned season. Each trip to Goodison Park begets a humbling, whatever state the two teams are in. Did Arteta do a deal with the devil when he moved from Merseyside to the Emirates in 2011?

The fan's view: Chris Towers (@ChrisTowers_88)

Last season was amazing. To everyone’s surprise, the Gunners once again had a fun, purposeful, freescoring team that could beat anyone. Except Manchester City. And, for some reason, relegated Southampton.

This season will be different because Granit Xhaka – the last remaining starter under Arsene Wenger and Mikel Arteta – won’t be here.

Look out for Reuell Walters, a teenage defender who was disenchanted in the Spurs academy, joined the Gunners and made eight matchday squads during last season. Debut loading...

Our most underrated player is Gabriel (the one in defence) – a titan on his day.

The opposition player I’d love here is [Sigh] Erling Haaland. What might last season have been, if not for him? Cyberdyne Systems really knocked it out of the park with that one.

I won’t be happy unless something is done about time-wasting, as opposition players take turns to drop to the floor in the final stages.

The thing my club really gets right is the unification of the men’s and women’s teams, with big Emirates attendances for the latter.

The one change I’d make would be the away kit, going by the early pictures. Adidas had done so well up to now.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is unanimous. He has turned the club’s culture on its head and brought players, staff and fans together. The last ingredient is to become steely in the season run-in.

If he left, he should be replaced by Pep Guardiola? He must be bored by now. He says he likes the rain in Manchester – I don’t buy it.

We’ll finish in the top four. Please remember that when those ‘bottling’ accusations come calling in May.

