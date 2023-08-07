Arsenal make offer for Barcelona superstar – in serious statement of intent: report

Arsenal are looking to add a Barcelona star to their already stacked squad, in a huge message to their title rivals.

The Gunners won the Community Shield against Manchester City at the weekend on penalties, breaking their hoodoo against Pep Guardiola at long last, three years after last beating him. All three new signings – Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber – all performed admirably, too, which would have pleased manager Mikel Arteta.

But far from business being over in this transfer window, the Basque boss could yet add another goalkeeper, before seeking more depth in attack, by raiding his former club.

Arsenal won the first silverware of the season – but won't be resting on their laurels in the transfer market (Image credit: Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Sport have noted that Arsenal have made a "very tempting offer" for Barcelona star, Ansu Fati. The proposal has been rejected by both the player and the club, who want the youngster to continue at the Blaugrana this season – but the saga may yet continue.

AS noted in June that despite Fati wanting to remain at Barça, the current Spanish champions were willing to sell him. Should a particularly valuable offer come in, it's likely that the cash-strapped Barcelona would at least try and tempt Fati to leave the club.

Why Arsenal's Wait For A Premier League Title Is FINALLY Over

Arsenal already have a plethora of options in attacking positions and were able to leave out Emile Smith Rowe, Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah on the bench before bringing on the trio in the second half.

While Fati is predominantly a left-winger, however, he can play on the right, too, making him particularly useful for the Gunners. Arteta still has no backup for Bukayo Saka and could use the 20-year-old as the England international's deputy.

Ansu Fati is wanted by Arsenal to compete with the frontline (Image credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

Arsenal are also in the market for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya to compete with No.1 Aaron Ramsdale.

Fati is valued at €35 million by Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal stories

In FourFourTwo's Season Preview, we ask whether Arsenal are truly back, following last season's title challenge.

Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners spending £200m early in the window. The Gunners could be targeting two more Manchester City players, according to reports. Xavi Simons is on the radar and Ivan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – though Liverpool want him, too. Takehiro Tomiyasu is set for an "intriguing switch", while Moises Caicedo looks Chelsea-bound.

Arsenal are believed to want another right-winger, while Gabri Veiga favours Arsenal over Spurs.