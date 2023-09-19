Arsenal report: 'Next Bukayo Saka' available for just £25m, with Gunners ready to move in January

Arsenal could secure a top-class backup to Bukayo Saka for just £25 million.

Mikel Arteta has built an impressive squad in north London, with adequate depth in every position – but a stylistic backup to Saka still eludes them. In terms of left-footed right-wingers, Kai Havertz and Fabio Vieira remain the best fits, though neither are best in that position.

Reiss Nelson is perhaps the best option to play on the right, though he seems more effective on the left. Now, however, a new option has presented itself on a bargain deal.

Arsenal star Reiss Nelson is a backup to Bukayo Saka at current (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

According to Fichajes in Spain, the Gunners are showing interest in Borussia Dortmund wonderkid, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. The English teenager moved out to the Bundesliga to follow in the footsteps of Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho and has so far been a big hit at Signal Iduna Park.

The report says that Arsenal are considering a January move for the starlet, as they look for another star to challenge Saka on the right-wing. Bynoe-Gittens can also play on the left. A clause in the star's contract means that he could cost as little as £25m, too.

Despite the interest though, there are plenty of options within Arsenal's own ranks who could challenge Saka in time. Amario Cozier-Duberry, a Hale End academy product, is still a teenager himself but featured in the north Londoners' preseason campaign. He remains the most likely contender for the future.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens of Borussia Dortmund is a reported target of Arsenal (Image credit: Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images)

Arsenal's own Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest Premier League player ever last year and could feature as a right-winger in the future – while Brazilian Marquinhos is currently on loan at Nantes and can play in the position, too.

Bynoe-Gittens is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €18m.

