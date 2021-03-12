Arsenal transfer news: Gunners and Tottenham could go head-to-head for Sander Berge

Arsenal and Tottenham are preparing to enter the race to sign Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, according to reports.

Berge arrived at Bramall Lane in January 2020 and helped Chris Wilder’s side secure an impressive ninth-place finish last season.

However, United have struggled this season and find themselves 12 points adrift of safety going into the weekend.

The Blades could be forced to sell some of their key players ahead of what looks certain to be a campaign in the Championship in 2021/22.

Berge is among those who is expected to depart, despite only arriving in Yorkshire a little over 12 months ago.

The Norway international is under contract at Bramall Lane until 2024 but United look set to cash in on him at the end of the season.

According to Jeunes Footeux , the Blades hope to recoup most of the £22m they paid for Berge last year.

Aston Villa have been keeping tabs on the 23-year-old and view him as a potential replacement for Ross Barkley.

The Chelsea loanee will return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign, with a permanent deal unlikely.

And Arsenal and Tottenham are also thought to be interested in Berge, with the two north London rivals potentially set to go head-to-head for his signature.

Both clubs will first want to check on Berge’s fitness, with the midfielder having been out of action since December with a hamstring problem.

“I think this [Sheffield United] has always been a springboard for Sander,” Wilder told TV2 last month.

“He wants to play at the highest level, he wants to play Champions League regularly and he wants to play for a top team.

“We gave him an opportunity to show off his skills and he has taken it. If he plays well, he makes us a better team, but I know that day will come.

“I know Sander won’t be here until he’s 32, but we enjoy working with him and hopefully he has a few games left as a Sheffield United player. I understand, if he goes and if it happens, then it happens with our blessing.

“I wish Sander all the best. Do I think he can play for a top club? Absolutely, but for that to happen, he has to keep doing well here.”

