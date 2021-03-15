Arsenal transfer news: Gunners pursuing Evan N’Dicka and Yves Bissouma

Arsenal have already held talks with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan N’Dicka over a proposed move to the Emirates and are enquiring about Brighton’s Yves Bissouma too.

According to The Express, Mikel Arteta has identified both players as key targets heading into the summer transfer window.

N’Dicka, who joined Frankfurt from Auxerre in 2018, has been a key figure in the club’s pursuit of Champions League qualification since he returned from injury in October.

The 21-year-old centre-back has made 15 starts for Adi Hutter’s side, who shot up the Bundesliga table after a run of nine wins in 10 games.

Frankfurt have lost just once with N’Dicka in the team this season, and he has chipped in with goals against Hoffenheim and FC Koln.

Following the recent departures of Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi, Arteta is keen to strengthen his defensive options during the summer and talks have been held with N’Dicka’s agent.

Further up the pitch, Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, who is enjoying an impressive season in difficult circumstances, is understood to be another Gunners target.

The Seagulls remain at risk of relegation despite yesterday’s 2-1 win over Southampton, which moved them above Newcastle United and into 16th place.

Bissouma has been a fixture of the Brighton midfield over the last three years, his assured performances prompting interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Mali international, who helped his country reach the final of the 2016 African Nations Championship, joined Lille shortly after the tournament.

He made 55 appearances for the French club before moving to Brighton in July 2018, ahead of their second season in the Premier League.

Bissouma has two years remaining on his contract, which is not believed to feature a relegation release clause, meaning that the Seagulls will be able to command a sizeable for him, regardless of which division they end up in.