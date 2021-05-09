Arsenal transfer news: Gunners receive boost as Sander Berge release clause revealed

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, according to reports.

The Gunners have endured a disappointing season and look set to spend in the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal are currently 10th in the Premier League table and could drop into the bottom half before their game against West Brom on Monday.

Mikel Arteta’s side look set to miss out on European football next season following their defeat by Villarreal in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Recruitment plans are being drawn up for the summer, as Arsenal seek to bolster their squad significantly.

Berge is one of the players who has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium following his impressive displays for Sheffield United since arriving at the club in January of last year.

Berge has been a rare bright spot for the Blades when fit this season, and is not expected to remain at Bramall Lane following relegation.

According to Yorkshire Live , the Norwegian’s contract contains a clause which allows him to depart for a set fee in the event of demotion from the Premier League.

As such, Berge will be available for £35m this summer, a fee that is likely to be within Arsenal’s reach.

The Gunners could face competition for his signature, however, with Everton also monitoring the situation.

Sheffield United might ordinarily have used interest from multiple parties to try and spark a bidding war to drive up the price.

But the relegation clause in Berge’s deal means the 23-year-old is even more unlikely to go down to the Championship with his current employers.

The midfielder featured in United’ 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

That defeat means United will finish bottom of the Premier League unless they win each of their remaining three matches and West Brom lose all four of theirs.

